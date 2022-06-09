Coca-Cola's New Minute Maid Flavors Are The Definition Of Refreshing

Coca-Cola's newest Minute Maid product is inspired by a popular fruity and refreshing beverage in Latin America: aguas frescas. According to The Austin Chronicle, the Aztecs first made aguas frescas as early as the 15th century when they were traveling back and forth to Tenochtitlan, which is now Mexico City. The flavors of these muddled beverages depend on the produce that is currently in season, and seeds or grains can also be added. A few popular aguas frescas flavors are based on refreshing summer fruits, like "melón (cantaloupe), sandiá (watermelon), and piña (pineapple)," per New Mexico Magazine.

Minute Maid played off of these flavors to create aguas frescas-inspired beverages in three flavors: hibiscus, strawberry, and mango (via Minute Maid's official website). The non-carbonated beverages are available in 16-ounce cans and are made with "real fruits juices and natural flavors" (via The Coca-Cola Company). These refreshing fruity drinks were made with Gen Z's taste and culture in mind. The slogan "refreshing AF" plays off of the name aguas frescas and a common slang acronym (via Coca-Cola).

There's a chance that Gen Z will find this marketing tactic cheugy, but if not, we will surely see Minute Maid Aguas Frescas taste tests all over TikTok. After all, Coke isn't going to be the only thing folks are sipping on this summer!