Grace Young's Spicy Ginger Chicken With Peppers And Baby Bok Choy Recipe - Exclusive

In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander month, we are honored to have an exclusive recipe from the distinguished author, culinary historian, and food activist, "The Stir-Fry Guru" herself, Grace Young.

Young is the author of several cookbooks, including "Stir-Frying to the Sky's Edge: The Ultimate Guide to Mastery, with Authentic Recipes and Stories," which won the James Beard international cookbook award. Throughout her career, Young has worked to educate and preserve the use of the iron wok. Her impact is palpable, including expanding the western food lexicon to include terms such as "breath of wok," Young's translation of wok hei, or the flavor food takes on from wok.

When the 2020 pandemic hit, Young saw her beloved Chinatown restaurants struggling, and many closed permanently. She has since become an advocate for not just her own Chinatown but Chinatowns and AAPI-owned businesses everywhere. Her work earned her a 2022 James Beard Humanitarian of the Year award.