Did A Pepsi Tweet Reveal The Blue Beverage's Return?

"Hi, this is Britney Spears, wishing you a happy Pepsi Blue Christmas," begins a commercial for the soda brand's cult-favorite berry flavor. The pop star's 2002 endorsement of the product, which coincidentally came out the same year as the Kate Bosworth vehicle "Blue Crush," perfectly encapsulates the Y2K nostalgia that continues to dominate Zoomer fashion trends.

After Pepsi Blue was discontinued in 2004 following backlash over its contentious main ingredient — the coloring agent Blue 1 — the soda appeared to be out of commission for good (via Business Insider). Needless to say, Pepsi fans were so excited when the ultramarine-hued soft drink made its triumphant return last May. Pepsi shared the announcement on Twitter, pairing the reveal with the chorus of Eiffel 65's 1998 hit "Blue" ("da ba dee da ba di"). Fans who were hooked on the blue back in 2002 could hardly contain their excitement. "IT'S BACK! OMG! I NEED SOME ASAP! WHERE IS PEPSI BLUE? WHEN IS PEPSI BLUE?" reads a particularly feverish Twitter comment.

Sadly, the flavor's highly anticipated return was only a limited-time deal, so some Pepsi fans may have missed out. Lucky for them, Pepsi Blue may be rising like a phoenix from the ashes once more. The brand took to Twitter today to drop the hint.