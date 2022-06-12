Why Starbucks Could Soon Change Its Bathroom Policy

The most memorable bathroom-related side effect of the coronavirus pandemic was the hoarding of toilet paper, but there was another casualty: public restrooms. Public restrooms have so many potential surfaces for the virus to spread, so many cities shut them down during the pandemic (via Bloomberg). According to QS Supply's World Public Toilet Index, even though the U.S. is one of the most developed nations in the world, there are only eight public bathrooms for every 100,000 people.

While the issue of public bathroom access existed long before COVID-19, it became even more pronounced during the wave of pandemic-related precautions. One NYC resident expressed their frustration on Twitter in May of last year: "no one tells you that hot girl summer is mostly just finding places to pee in prospect park." When public bathrooms are not an option, stores, restaurants, and bars are the only hope when you gotta go, but many require you to make a purchase in order to use the facilities. One place that allows the general public to use the bathroom is Starbucks, but that policy may be changing soon (via CNN).