The TikTok Star Who Just Won A James Beard Award

At one point in history, chefs dreamed only of Michelin stars. However, these days, some famous chefs don't want Michelin Stars; instead, they'd rather be honored with something like a James Beard Award.

According to the James Beard Foundation, the awards highlight "exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system," and also honor individuals who are committed to "racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive."

This past weekend, the James Beard Foundation awarded more than three dozen books, broadcast media, and journalism pieces for their efforts (via Eater). Under the broadcast media category, Alexis Nikole Nelson — perhaps better known as "Black Forager" — won a James Beard Award for her TikTok account.

Yes, that's right, a TikToker won a James Beard Award for promoting a foraging lifestyle while also educating the internet about history, race, and culture. And she might just convince you to try foraging, too.