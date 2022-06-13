The Concerning Reason Costco Contacted Members About A Snack Box

Peanut butter is a great addition to many things — toast, sandwiches, pretzels, and celery, just to name a few. The classic condiment is even a favorite among picky kids and teens, who love to pair it with anything and everything.

Therefore, it's extra concerning that Costco has contacted its customers about a snack box that contains Jif peanut butter, which has been recalled because of potential salmonella contamination. The specific product the store is warning patrons about is its Dorm Room Snack Box, which contains Jif peanut butter to-go cups.

The grocer's message explained that if you bought item number 1377354 between April 20 to May 23 of this year, you may have purchased the tainted food. The FDA reports that 16 people have already become sick, and two have even been hospitalized after eating different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter that were linked to the J.M. Smucker company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.