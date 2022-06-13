Robert Irvine Is Humbled By This Special Recognition
It's no secret that celebrity chef Robert Irvine does a lot for the communities around him. His Food Network show, "Restaurant: Impossible," helped eateries across the country get back on their feet. And sure, maybe many of the restaurants went out of business regardless of Irvine's help, but it's the thought that counts, right?
Regardless, Irvine's work goes much further than what you may have seen on television. In 2014, he created the Robert Irvine Foundation, which supports military and first responder families through financial, food, and wellness programs. Just this past December, Irvine saluted Pearl Harbor veterans by flying them out to Hawaii for the 80th anniversary of the attacks.
Although Irvine did not ask for his efforts to be recognized, he won Critics Choice Male Star of the Year this past weekend. Fans showered him with praise, and Irvine was as humble as ever about his latest accomplishment.
Critics Choice Real TV Awards chooses Robert Irvine
On June 12, the Critics Choice Real TV Awards celebrated many of our favorite stars. While host Padma Lakshmi and culinary competition Top Chef also took home awards, Robert Irvine was voted Male Star of the Year for his role in Restaurant: Impossible. His fans congratulated him on Twitter, commenting, "I knew you could win," "So proud of you," and "Well deserved."
Another fan tweeted, "He is constantly putting the needs of others above his own. Everything he does for the military community is unmatched. This could not have happened to a better person." Irvine retweeted the compliment, saying it was a "huge surprise to me waking up... Humbled is an understatement."
More than 3000 fans liked Irvine's post on Instagram following the win. One person wrote, "Robert Irvine is so deserving of this award." Another commented, "You truly are an inspiration. You do some amazing things for people." Clearly, the people have spoken.