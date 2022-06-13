Robert Irvine Is Humbled By This Special Recognition

It's no secret that celebrity chef Robert Irvine does a lot for the communities around him. His Food Network show, "Restaurant: Impossible," helped eateries across the country get back on their feet. And sure, maybe many of the restaurants went out of business regardless of Irvine's help, but it's the thought that counts, right?

Regardless, Irvine's work goes much further than what you may have seen on television. In 2014, he created the Robert Irvine Foundation, which supports military and first responder families through financial, food, and wellness programs. Just this past December, Irvine saluted Pearl Harbor veterans by flying them out to Hawaii for the 80th anniversary of the attacks.

Although Irvine did not ask for his efforts to be recognized, he won Critics Choice Male Star of the Year this past weekend. Fans showered him with praise, and Irvine was as humble as ever about his latest accomplishment.