The 'Scary' Reason Buddy Valastro Nearly Missed Buddy Vs. Duff Season 3

The race was tight at the tail end of "Buddy vs. Duff" Season 3, according to Guilty Eats. The two stars arrived at last year's finale with everything tied up; each had scored a win from a previous season, and each had accrued 1,600 points from the current competition. Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman, along with their teams, dedicated themselves to a three-day cake-making extravaganza during which each team built a giant replica of a monster: Goldman's a Frankenstein-like creation and Valastro's a Godzilla lookalike. But the finals — and the entire season, for that matter — almost didn't happen, thanks to a gruesome injury Valastro sustained a year earlier.

Making cakes is in Buddy Valastro's blood, but the hope is always that his blood stays inside his body, which wasn't the case following a horrific 2020 accident in his home bowling alley. One day that September, his right hand got stuck in the bowling pinsetter and was impaled three times while he was trying to fix a malfunction. "I looked at my hand and blood was gushing everywhere. It looked like a Halloween movie," Valastro told People.