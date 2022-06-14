A Fast-Food Favorite Finally Made Its Way To Britain

There are plenty of fast-food chicken joints all claiming that they're the best in the United States, and there are plenty more that can claim global fame. One particular favorite, originally known as Chicken on the Run, celebrated its 50th anniversary on June 12 after a humble beginning in New Orleans in 1972. Now, it boasts more than 3,500 stores and franchises worldwide, including places such as Nepal, Bhutan, Germany, France, and Japan.

While its 12-hour marinated, breaded, and Cajun-spiced chicken is what put Popeyes on the map, it's the chicken sandwich that it's best known for these days. And in a poll of Mashed readers, more than 29% of survey participants agreed that Popeyes had the best fried chicken out of all of the fast-food spots listed, including KFC, Raising Cane's, Church's Chicken, and more.

It's safe to say Popeyes deserves its worldwide reputation — and now, the chicken chain is expanding its global footprint.