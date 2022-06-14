The Food Network Show Reddit Thinks Has Too Much Drama

Now in its 10th season, "The Great Food Truck Race" follows nine proprietors of up-and-coming mobile eateries as they battle for the chance to win a $50,000 grand prize (via the Food Network website). Despite the show's tenure, viewers took to a thread on the r/foodnetwork subreddit board this week to voice complaints about the latest episodes.

"They're really hungry to draw viewers in with 'characters' and over the top drama," begins the thread. This year's contestants — which include trucks like Baby Got Mac, Brunch Babes, and Sol Food Collective — are real-life owners of food trucks, but evidently, some viewers think the show's producers are souping up their personas a little too hard. "The show is almost unwatchable now because of the fake drama and pandering, and the knowledge that a very good food truck is likely to go home instead of one of the chucklefreaks," writes one user. "This season is jumping the shark," another agrees.

On top of that, some Redditors think the producers unfairly favored newly minted food truck owners for the season, denying stalwart mobile businesses a chance to compete. "None of these people care about food or know how to cook," writes the thread creator. "It's about performance and being on camera for them." That may sound harsh, but Redditors aren't the only people who feel this way about the new season; Twitter users @DocNanna and @thrllsnsplls seemingly agreed on both counts.