The Unexpected Food Brand That Just Partnered With Zac Efron

These days, if a food or beverage company does not come along with its own celebrity endorsement, it might be seen as behind the tide. Beyond Meat recently partnered with Kim Kardashian, naming her its Chief Taste Consultant, and before that, Q Mixers and Joel McHale beat her to the punch when the actor agreed to serve as its Chief Happy Hour Officer. And while Joel McHale acting the fun bartender seems to make a lot of sense, Kim Kardashian's involvement with Beyond Meat may be a bit more questionable as she's usually more a fashion and celeb tastemaker than a food one.

This leads us to the latest celeb food collab people definitely did not see coming: Zac Efron and Kodiak. It's hard to believe that someone who takes as much pride in fitness as Zac Efron would indulge in pancakes, a food high in carbs and sometimes sugar, but let's face it, if he were to eat any brand of the tasty breakfast treat, a better-for-you brand like Kodiak would be his balanced choice.