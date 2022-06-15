Taco Bueno Just Added The Ultimate Tex-Mex Mashup Menu Item

Sometimes, it's tough to decide on what to eat. But when you're split between two of your favorite meals, instead of picking one for dinner, why not put them together to create the best of both worlds? Taco Bueno just announced that it's marrying two dishes into one to make a brand-new Tex-Mex menu item.

This week, the Dallas-based chain issued a press release unveiling a quesadilla-burger mashup called the Quesadilla Burrrger. As expected, the entree item has plenty of cheese and other toppings you'd find on burgers and quesadillas. The announcement explains that the Quesadilla Burrrger will be available for a limited time at participating locations, but there's not yet a clear end date for the promotion. As for what's inside? This marriage of beloved dishes may remind fast food fans of Taco Bell's Quesarito, in which a quesadilla wraps up a beef, rice, and cheese burrito. While the Quesadilla Burrrger has a few ingredients in common with the Taco Bell classic, it also has its own unique fillings.