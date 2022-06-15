7-Eleven Now Has A New Boneless Wing Flavor

When you're on a road trip, rolling up to a well-stocked convenience store like 7-Eleven can feel like hitting the jackpot. While some road trip stops only offer a semi-clean bathroom and a small selection of snacks, 7-Eleven has a wide variety of food and drinks. The infamous store's hot food selection is nothing to turn your nose up at and saves the extra trip to the drive-thru. In fact, one Redditor boldly claimed that they like 7-Eleven food more than some fast-food chains, and a few other Redditors agreed. "Their spicy jumbo bite hot dog literally sustained me through college," replied one fan. "7-eleven food goes HARD. It's came into clutch for me too many times when I'm traveling," said another Redditor.

The hot foods at the convenience store do overlap with fast food favorites, like the chicken sandwich, pizza, chicken strips, and mini tacos (via 7-Eleven's official website). Although the classics like pepperoni pizza are a top-selling items at 7-Eleven, the late-night snack destination is not afraid to innovate (via USA Today). The convenience store's latest boneless wing flavor features a flavor that is definitely trending right now, and we are here for it.