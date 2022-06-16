Target Hits A Bullseye With Its New Ready-Made Margaritas

No one can argue that retail giant Target is out of touch with its audience. From the Hearth & Hand decor and lifestyle line created exclusively for the chain by tastemaker Joanna Gaines to the store's own budget line of Target wines, it's obvious that the company knows who it's catering to. Per Business Insider, that target audience is chock-full of white women, age 39 (average), married, and with a household income of around $80,000 per year to burn on throw pillows, scented candles, and the like.

Now, the retail juggernaut is set to rock its customer base's margarita-loving world, thanks to the launch of its pre-mixed Casa Cantina wine cocktails. For shoppers, that means no more fumbling with blenders or juicers. Instead, Target takes care of the bartending with three flavors of bottled drinks: classic margarita, strawberry margarita, and a sweet piña colada recipe. Casa Cantina items are now available for purchase in all Target stores that sell wine, with pickup available as well. Customers who can't make it into a Target can also order them for same-day delivery.