TikTok Doesn't Believe Gordon Ramsay Cooked These Scrambled Eggs

Over the course of his culinary career as one of the world's most famous chefs, Gordon Ramsay has prepared more than his share of extravagant gourmet dishes, from beef Wellington to lobster risotto. But he doesn't make impressive 5-star restaurant-worthy meals every time he steps into the kitchen. "On the weekend it's my turn [to cook]. I rarely do anything fancy," he admitted in an interview with Bon Appetit. One everyday dish he has mastered? Scrambled eggs.

Ramsay revealed to Entertainment Weekly that his love of eggs all began when he was learning to cook in France. "I got this obsession back when I was getting my arse kicked in the kitchens," he said, explaining that to boost his confidence, "I taught myself how to perfect scrambled eggs."

However, a recent video on TikTok has people questioning just how good the British chef is at making the popular breakfast foods. Many viewers are calling Ramsay out for a clip from his show "MasterChef," where he whips up what he calls perfect scrambled eggs.