Burger King Just Offered A Dismissed Fast-Food Character A Job

It's hard not to feel sorry for the many unemployed brand mascots that are currently roaming the world, aimlessly. When you think about it, who on earth is going to take a chance on the failed face of someone else's product? After all, it failed for a reason. Furthermore, it is quite likely that these mascots have been typecast, inextricably linked to their formal roles and unable to take on something fresh. Yes, it's a rough life being a dismissed company character.

For instance, whatever happened to McDonald's first mascot, Speedee? In case you don't recall this original Mickey D's mascot, Speedee was a chef with a hamburger for a face that has been out of work since 1967, when he passed the torch to Ronald McDonald (via McDonald's Fandom). According to A Progressive Dinner, the Arby's Oven Mitt mascot was dismissed from his gig in 2005, perhaps because he was too much like the Hamburger Helper glove. After singing "We love these subs, coz they are good to us," the Quizno's Spongmonkeys were unceremoniously nixed after the company received 30,000 phone calls from displeased customers and franchisees (per Huffington Post). And Taco Bell's memorable Gidget the Chihuahua was axed when it was determined that the "image of a bizarre-looking dog, begging for food, did little to boost people's hunger for Taco Bell" (via Better Marketing). When it was announced that Burger King had offered a former mascot a job, curious minds everywhere wondered if it involved one of those listed above.