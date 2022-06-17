Häagen-Dazs' New Sundae Is Inspired By A Lunchbox Classic
Some people may think of Häagen-Daz as their go-to grocery store ice cream brand, but the brand's physical locations have even more treats in store, including sundaes and shakes that you cannot find in the frozen food aisle. The options range from classics like the hot fudge sundae to more unique creations like the Dulce de Leche Dazzler sundae featuring dulce de leche ice cream, gooey caramel, sliced bananas, and "whipped cream caramel" on top.
Alongside the brand's staple creations, Häagen-Daz shops also offer limited-edition sundaes from time to time. In 2020, the brand released the Ruby Cacao Collection of treats, meant to highlight the one-of-a-kind ruby cacao bean (via PR Newswire). The ice cream store was able to make this unfamiliar, intriguing flavor approachable during its limited time release from January to September 2020. In contrast, Häagen-Daz's latest limited-time offering gives the spotlight to a very familiar, nostalgic flavor.
The PB&J Sundae by Paola Velez is available now through August 31
Sometimes there's nothing better than a good old peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Even though it's about as simple as sandwiches can get, the balance between the salty, creamy peanut butter and the sweet, fruity jelly is beloved for a reason. To bring these nostalgic flavors to life, QSR Magazine reports that Häagen-Daz has partnered with Bakers Against Racism founder and award-winning pastry chef Paola Velez. The base of the sundae is one of Häagen-Dazs' street food ice cream flavors: Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel. Pretzel pieces, "savory peanut butter flavors," jam, and slices of banana are layered throughout the dessert for a "nostalgic and unexpected" take on the classic PB&J, per a press release sent to Mashed.
To make this limited-time offering even sweeter, QSR notes that 10% of the sundae's proceeds will benefit Dreaming Out Loud, a nonprofit selected by Velez that "supports underrepresented food entrepreneurs." "I can't tell you how proud I am, as an afro-latina from the Bronx this feels like magic," Velez wrote in an Instagram post about the partnership. "I grew up eating HD in bodegas, now we in stores BABY!!"