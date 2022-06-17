Häagen-Dazs' New Sundae Is Inspired By A Lunchbox Classic

Sometimes there's nothing better than a good old peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Even though it's about as simple as sandwiches can get, the balance between the salty, creamy peanut butter and the sweet, fruity jelly is beloved for a reason. To bring these nostalgic flavors to life, QSR Magazine reports that Häagen-Daz has partnered with Bakers Against Racism founder and award-winning pastry chef Paola Velez. The base of the sundae is one of Häagen-Dazs' street food ice cream flavors: Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel. Pretzel pieces, "savory peanut butter flavors," jam, and slices of banana are layered throughout the dessert for a "nostalgic and unexpected" take on the classic PB&J, per a press release sent to Mashed.

To make this limited-time offering even sweeter, QSR notes that 10% of the sundae's proceeds will benefit Dreaming Out Loud, a nonprofit selected by Velez that "supports underrepresented food entrepreneurs." "I can't tell you how proud I am, as an afro-latina from the Bronx this feels like magic," Velez wrote in an Instagram post about the partnership. "I grew up eating HD in bodegas, now we in stores BABY!!"