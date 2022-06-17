Jose Cuervo Wants To Send You On Vacation – Here's How To Enter

If you keep up with popular tequila brands, you're probably familiar with Jose Cuervo. Considered "the world's oldest tequila brand," Jose Cuervo started producing tequila in Mexico in 1758, and by the mid-1800s, the brand had entered the United States.

Today, Cuervo products include various tequilas as well as margaritas and hard seltzers. However, Jose Cuervo's hard seltzer is unique in that it uses tequila as its alcohol base, while many other hard seltzers use malted grains (via Advanced Mixology).

Cuervo's latest offering is Tradicional Cristalino, a Reposado tequila described on the company's website as being a mix of three aged tequilas with flavor notes of "vanilla and spice with a hint of melon."

The brand claims that Cristalino brings "the perfect tequila edge to kick off your most electric nights," and is hosting a "Cristalino Nights" giveaway in conjunction with the drink's launch. But how do you enter this giveaway? What prizes do the winners get? Well, we have some answers.