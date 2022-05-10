Jose Cuervo Is Giving One Fan $100k, But There's A Catch

Amateur bartenders have the chance to cash in on a huge tequila-fueled payday thanks to a buzzy new sweepstakes from one of the world's top tequila brands.

In a press release sent to Mashed, Jose Cuervo announced a new mixology-themed contest that will reward one talented tequila enthusiast with $100,000 in cash. The "world's oldest tequila brand" — which was founded in the late 1700s — is now embracing modern-day drinking trends, citing Google Trends data on Axios that shows an uptick in cocktail-related searches throughout the pandemic. This information has served as fuel for the brand's latest contest.

Inspired by the recent rise in at-home mixology, Jose Cuervo is encouraging fans to design the ultimate margarita for the chance to win big. To enter, bartending aficionados simply have to visit the Margarita Shake Up website now through June 30 and design their ideal margarita flavor.

After the deadline has passed, 12 finalists will be selected by a mysterious panel of judges, dubbed the very official-sounding "Margarita Committee" — We wonder if it's related to Jose Cuervo's tequila cabinet? Entries will be evaluated based on four criteria: "potential taste and visual appeal," "creativity pertaining to name and flavor mix," "uniqueness of flavor," and how doable it would be to produce the flavor on a national scale (per the official rules).