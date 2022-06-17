Trader Joe's Fans Are Going Nuts Over Its New Cashews
When you're looking for a healthier snack (a.k.a. you're trying to resist the temptation of that bag of Doritos), nuts are a popular, better-for-you choice that still give you that satisfying saltiness and crunch. Mayo Clinic explains that nuts are especially good for heart health, thanks to its omega-3 fatty acids, unsaturated fats, and vitamin E, which can lower cholesterol and strengthen your arteries. Cashews in particular are also packed with vitamin K, magnesium, and manganese and can help reduce blood pressure (via Healthline).
There are plenty of ways to get your cashew fix. You can roast your own cashews at home or snag a bag at the store in flavors ranging from basic sea salt to honey to sriracha. Or you can grab a carton of cashew milk to splash in your coffee or a jar of cashew butter to smear on toast. If you shop at Trader Joe's, you can now also pick up one of the grocery store's latest releases: cashew butter cashews. Recently posted on Instagram by @traderjoeslist, the nuts have fans abuzz.
The cashew butter nuts are both salty and sweet
Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoeslist is often one of the first to share the newest products at the quirky grocery retailer — and these nuts are no different. The Instagrammer shared a photo of the cashew butter cashews she found at her local Trader Joe's for $4.99 a package. "All I can say is WOW!! These are incredibly delicious!" she wrote. "The salty cashew is hugged by the sugary, creamy cashew butter that is contrasted by the salty cashew." Others who have tried the cashews agreed in the comments, noting how good they are.
On its website, Trader Joe's describes the snack as honey-roasted cashews that are covered in cashew butter blended with even more crushed-up bits of cashew. Each 1/4-cup serving — there are eight servings in a bag — contains 160 calories and 11 grams of fat. It's not the first time Trader Joe's has released a snack that doubled up on nuts, either. The retailer previously offered almond butter almonds, which received rave reviews (via Feasible Feast).