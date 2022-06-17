Trader Joe's Fans Are Going Nuts Over Its New Cashews

When you're looking for a healthier snack (a.k.a. you're trying to resist the temptation of that bag of Doritos), nuts are a popular, better-for-you choice that still give you that satisfying saltiness and crunch. Mayo Clinic explains that nuts are especially good for heart health, thanks to its omega-3 fatty acids, unsaturated fats, and vitamin E, which can lower cholesterol and strengthen your arteries. Cashews in particular are also packed with vitamin K, magnesium, and manganese and can help reduce blood pressure (via Healthline).

There are plenty of ways to get your cashew fix. You can roast your own cashews at home or snag a bag at the store in flavors ranging from basic sea salt to honey to sriracha. Or you can grab a carton of cashew milk to splash in your coffee or a jar of cashew butter to smear on toast. If you shop at Trader Joe's, you can now also pick up one of the grocery store's latest releases: cashew butter cashews. Recently posted on Instagram by @traderjoeslist, the nuts have fans abuzz.