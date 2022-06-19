How Wienerschnitzel And Hamburger Stand Are Celebrating Father's Day
The story of Wienerschnitzel and Hamburger Stand is partly the story of a father and a son. The first of the two chains, Wienerschnitzel, was founded by John Galardi in 1961 in Southern California and is known not for the namesake of the restaurant, but for its hot dogs. The brand sells a whopping 120 million hot dogs every year, and nothing pairs better with a hot dog than a hamburger, so Galardi opened Hamburger Stand about 20 years later (via The Desert Review). To make a complete meal, these savory items needed a sweet counterpart, so Galardi bought Tastee-Freez soft serve in 2003 and introduced frozen treats to both restaurants (via Funding Universe).
John's son, J.R. Galardi, would eventually become the CEO of Wienerschnitzel, but it wasn't something he always wanted. He explained to Franchise Times, "I never wanted to just rely on my family. I wanted to make my own name. But when my dad got sick, it forced my hand. And I'm so glad it did because I can't imagine doing anything else." Now, his father's creations, Wienerschnitzel and Hamburger Stand, have a special deal for Father's Day.
The chains are offering a free Old Fashioned Sundae
Since Hamburger Stand and Wienerschnitzel are family-owned chains (via Business Insider), it's no surprise that the brands are offering something special for Father's Day 2022. There's something special about a nostalgic meal, and perhaps the Galardi family brands are hoping an Old-Fashioned Sundae will make fathers feel like kids again. They are offering a free sundae to dads on June 19, with proof of "rad dad status" of course (via Wienerschnitzel's official website). Patrons can prove that they are in fact, the father, by bringing their children with them, breaking out the family photo album, or telling a cringe-worthy dad joke.
Once customers show proof of fatherhood, they can choose the simple combination of Tastee-Freeze soft serve and hot fudge, chocolate, strawberry, or caramel sauce (via Chew Boom). Then, the sundae is of course topped with plenty of whipped cream and a cherry. Since it's Father's Day, it's strictly forbidden to share it with your kids (not really, but it should be). The free sundae can only be redeemed today.