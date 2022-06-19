How Wienerschnitzel And Hamburger Stand Are Celebrating Father's Day

The story of Wienerschnitzel and Hamburger Stand is partly the story of a father and a son. The first of the two chains, Wienerschnitzel, was founded by John Galardi in 1961 in Southern California and is known not for the namesake of the restaurant, but for its hot dogs. The brand sells a whopping 120 million hot dogs every year, and nothing pairs better with a hot dog than a hamburger, so Galardi opened Hamburger Stand about 20 years later (via The Desert Review). To make a complete meal, these savory items needed a sweet counterpart, so Galardi bought Tastee-Freez soft serve in 2003 and introduced frozen treats to both restaurants (via Funding Universe).

John's son, J.R. Galardi, would eventually become the CEO of Wienerschnitzel, but it wasn't something he always wanted. He explained to Franchise Times, "I never wanted to just rely on my family. I wanted to make my own name. But when my dad got sick, it forced my hand. And I'm so glad it did because I can't imagine doing anything else." Now, his father's creations, Wienerschnitzel and Hamburger Stand, have a special deal for Father's Day.