The Awkward Reason Kendall Jenner Is Taking Cucumber Cutting 'Seriously'

Since "Keeping up with the Kardashians" first aired in 2006, fans of the show have seemingly had insight into nearly every moment of the Kardashian-Jenner clan's lives (via IMDb). From everyday tasks like the sisters eating together to red carpet events, viewers got to sit in on all of the drama. You would think that watching people eat would be boring, but the Kardashians fascinated everyone with their signature giant salads. It has since been revealed that the salads are from Health Nut in the San Fernando Valley, and each of the sisters' favorites only costs about $12 (via People).

Even the richest of the rich can't pass up a good deal, and Kris Jenner can't pass up a business opportunity, so she invested in Health Nut in May 2022 (via Vanity Fair). That being said, it seems like the giant salads will be sticking around for the family's new series, "The Kardashians," on Hulu. Since the family orders their salads and has private chefs to cook for them (via The Sun), it's no surprise that Kendall Jenner attempted to make a snack, and struggled with the cucumber prep (via TikTok)