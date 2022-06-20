Trader Joe's Fans Can't Wait To Get Their Hands On Its Horchata-Inspired Ice Cream

According to The Spruce Eats, horchata is a creamy beverage made by combining water and flavorful spices with grains, nuts, or seeds. Although the drink made with tiger nuts is believed to have originated in Spain, several versions of horchata exist around the world. Mexico makes a lighter rendition with rice milk, cinnamon, and sugar, whereas a rum, coconut milk, and sesame seed-based horchata is popular in Puerto Rico (via Thrillist).

Trader Joe's $3.49 horchata-inspired ice cream, meanwhile, is a "sweet cinnamon and rice ice cream with horchata-flavored cookie pieces," as revealed by @traderjoeslist on Instagram. Although most commenters sounded excited about the new find, other fans have a problem with the product: They wish it were gluten-free and dairy-free, as most versions of horchata are supposed to be. Although the TJ's horchata ice cream is rice-based, the disclaimer on the tub warns that it contains milk, egg, soy, and wheat. "Damn it why'd they have to put in cookie pieces I wish it was gluten-free," complained one shopper. "I got really excited until I saw 'with yummy cookie pieces' in small print. God I hate having celiac disease," wrote another on Reddit. The only issue other TJ's fans seem to take with the ice cream, though, is that it hasn't yet shown up at their stores so they can try a scoop.