The Kimchi Costco Shoppers Swear By

Up until recently, you may not have known about the wonders of kimchi. The spicy, sour, pungent, and pickled vegetable dish, though a staple at the dinner tables of most Korean households, was once only found in specialty stores in the U.S. The Culture Trip points out that as more people turn to wellness foods, especially with an awareness of the health benefits of gut-friendly bacteria in fermented foods, kimchi has seen a rise in popularity in the last few years. Add to that a growing interest in South Korean pop culture, along with chefs like Roy Choi who made kimchi tacos a thing, and it's easy to see why jars of kimchi are lining the shelves in supermarkets across the U.S. today.

Although kimchi may be one of the hottest foods right now, finding a brand that hits your tastebuds just right might be challenging. Leave it to the Redditors, however, to find a jar of kimchi that might do it. The OP reveals that this Costco kimchi is better than one they bought at a Korean specialty store and one happy shopper agreed, sharing, "I'm Korean, and this is the best store bought kimchi I've had – love it! Only thing better is my mom's."

Jongga's Sliced Napa Cabbage Kimchi, which is made in Korea, is sold at Costco and has some raging reviews. One Redditor reports their "Korean mom thinks it's great kimchi. And her kimchi that she makes is locally world famous so that's saying something."