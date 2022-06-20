Tony Stark Would Approve Of Walmart's New Fast-Food Partnership

While many shoppers head to Walmart for great values up and down the aisles, there is a new flavor that will tempt people to take a taste. At some Walmart locations, the larger stores offered a fast food restaurant option right as guests entered. Although many of the McDonald's Walmart franchises closed due to declining sales over the past couple of years, other brands are looking to turn the lights on and fire up the grill. The opportunity to snatch an open space with a steady stream of customers is too good to dismiss.

As reported in QSRMagazine.com, Shawarma Press will be expanding into select Texas Walmart locations. Starting with a Georgetown location, there are several more planned openings around the state. The goal is to open "100 Shawarma Press locations inside Walmart stores as well as stand-alone locations." These restaurants focus on offering various Mediterranean food options within the quick service industry. Whether people are trying a falafel for the first time or cannot get enough of that hummus, the expansion seems to show that fast food is more than just burgers and fries.

While Tony Stark might have gotten the Avengers to fall in love with shawarma, Shawarma Press hopes to have more people craving fresh, flavorful Mediterranean food.