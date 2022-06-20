Tony Stark Would Approve Of Walmart's New Fast-Food Partnership
While many shoppers head to Walmart for great values up and down the aisles, there is a new flavor that will tempt people to take a taste. At some Walmart locations, the larger stores offered a fast food restaurant option right as guests entered. Although many of the McDonald's Walmart franchises closed due to declining sales over the past couple of years, other brands are looking to turn the lights on and fire up the grill. The opportunity to snatch an open space with a steady stream of customers is too good to dismiss.
As reported in QSRMagazine.com, Shawarma Press will be expanding into select Texas Walmart locations. Starting with a Georgetown location, there are several more planned openings around the state. The goal is to open "100 Shawarma Press locations inside Walmart stores as well as stand-alone locations." These restaurants focus on offering various Mediterranean food options within the quick service industry. Whether people are trying a falafel for the first time or cannot get enough of that hummus, the expansion seems to show that fast food is more than just burgers and fries.
While Tony Stark might have gotten the Avengers to fall in love with shawarma, Shawarma Press hopes to have more people craving fresh, flavorful Mediterranean food.
How might Shawarma Press change the fast food industry?
Encouraging guests to savor the flavor, Shawarma Press looks to bring classic Mediterranean dishes in a quick service setting. While the brand believes that its freshly made dishes based on authentic recipes will be the taste that wins over guests, it is the convivial atmosphere that showcases the attention to detail at every turn. Named to Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, the quick service restaurant chain is ready to slice off a bigger piece of the competition beyond its North Texas roots.
As reported by RestaurantNews.com, Shawarma Press looks to expand its reach of healthy, authentic Mediterranean food. Given the success of the initial location opened in 2017, there seems to be a niche for this cuisine served in a convenient manner. While the Walmart location launch expands the brand's reach to a larger audience, the inclusion of foods beyond the traditional burgers and fries seems to prove that fast food consumers are not just one flavor profile.
There might have been that Tony Stark line at the end of "Avengers," but the craving for shawarma, hummus, falafel, or baklava is not just a line in a movie. The reality is that people are hungry for healthy, cost-effective food with flavor. Maybe the other definition of a fast food happy meal is one that makes people feel good after eating it.