The Aldi Freezer Pop Trays That Are As Functional As They Are Fun

We're not futurists or anything, but we wouldn't be surprised if food historians were to look back on this time period as the era of the freezer. Sure, the first commercial refrigerator hit the scene in the early 1900s (via Frigidaire), but a frozen food revival took hold during the pandemic amid global food shortages that could span years. Why run around to five different grocery stores looking for the cheapest vegetables when you can pour a bag of frozen, unblemished peas into a sauté pan?

Looking beyond the anxiety-inducing reasons behind its comeback, we'd be remiss not to mention that the freezer is also the birthplace of some of the most fun-to-eat foods out there, especially when it comes to dessert. Judging from its latest line of summer freezer accessories, the German discount chain Aldi likely knows this full well. An Instagram post shared this week by @aldifavoritefinds has shoppers clearing away their standard ice-cube trays for seasonal newcomers which might make cooling off a little more fun.