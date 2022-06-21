Red Lobster Just Added A New Catch To Its Seafood Summerfest Menu

As deals go, the Seafood Summerfest option at Red Lobster seems like a pretty good one. The popular menu offering allows guests to enjoy three courses for only $18.99 (plus tax and tip, obviously). The three courses include either a soup or salad, plus an "individual-sized starter," according to a company press release. Then, customers can choose from a list of entrees to finish off the experience.

Previously, Seafood Summerfest fans could choose from a list of four savory entrees. The first is a trio of grilled lobster, shrimp and salmon. Or, fans of red meat can opt for the steak & lobster meal, which includes a "wishbone Maine lobster tail and a NY strip." The live Maine lobster is another option that can be ordered either stuffed or steamed, and the Red Argentinian shrimp skewers (served atop orzo rice) is another popular option. Just in case none of those strike your fancy, Red Lobster has now added a new option to its Seafood Summerfest menu.