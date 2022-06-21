Alton Brown Names The Toughest Secret Ingredient On Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend - Exclusive

There's a good reason "Iron Chef" is considered one of the most prestigious culinary competitions there is. The show is known for pitting up-and-coming challenger chefs of the highest level against some of the most esteemed elites in the food world. The ensuing battles require the chefs to prepare a high volume of dishes in a short amount of time, and also incorporate one or more secret ingredients into their menu along the way. These ingredients are meant to challenge the chefs, evoking their creativity and quick-thinking kitchen muscles.

The new season, 'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend," is no exception, with a diverse set of secret ingredients ranging from medieval game birds, to enigmatic chocolate in all its forms. Host Alton Brown was there to witness those, and all the other ingredients featured throughout the Kitchen Stadium showdowns. And he says one ingredient stood out among the rest.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Brown shared what he thinks is the most challenging secret ingredient put forth by the chairman, and why he's so impressed with all the chefs' skills on this season of "Iron Chef."