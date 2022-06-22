Peter Sawkins Just Cleared Up Those GBBO Rumors

The Independent reports that Sawkins recently shared an Instagram post in the form of a video collage from his holiday to Morocco. In the background, we can hear Stephen Sanchez's song "I Found You," while Sawkins can be seen holding hands and walking with, what some fans speculate, is a man. In typical social media fashion, followers spammed the post with rainbow and heart-eye emojis, along with many comments.

The GBBO co-host Matt Lucas said, "Well I didn't see that coming. Delightful. Congratulations!" while Sawkins' colleague from the GBBO finale, Laura Adlington, wrote "Love this and love you!" (via Metro). The baker, however, was quick to clear up the rumors by following up with a post on his stories, per the Independent, that says he's not a member of the LGBTQ+ community, but he supports it fully "as an ally." He also went on to say that "Representation within the LGBTQ+ community across society is incredibly important. This is why I felt the need to clarify in this story. Written with love, Peter."

However he identifies, we hope Peter will continue to post more of his recipes like the "Sunny Sunday brandy snap baskets" he graced Instagram with.