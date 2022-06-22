Peter Sawkins Just Cleared Up Those GBBO Rumors
Don't you miss "The Great British Bake Off" (known in the U.S. as "The Great British Baking Show")? The iconic white tent located in the idyllic British countryside, the mostly drama-free environment, the fresh-faced bakers, showstopping desserts, funny hosts, and strict but fair judges? Ah yes, so many enjoy watching this competition reality show while drooling over the decadent bakes. While we patiently wait for a new season, let's take a moment to talk about one popular GBBO contestant, Peter Sawkins.
Edinburgh-born Sawkins was the youngest contestant to win the competition, which he did in season 11 back in 2020 (per Evening Standard). After his win, the chef returned to school to study accounting and finance, but he also found time to release his own cookbook called "Peter Bakes" in 2021 (via US Food). And now, the GBBP alum is in the center of some swirling rumors, which he cleared up almost immediately.
Peter Sawkins takes to Instagram stories to address fans speculation
The Independent reports that Sawkins recently shared an Instagram post in the form of a video collage from his holiday to Morocco. In the background, we can hear Stephen Sanchez's song "I Found You," while Sawkins can be seen holding hands and walking with, what some fans speculate, is a man. In typical social media fashion, followers spammed the post with rainbow and heart-eye emojis, along with many comments.
The GBBO co-host Matt Lucas said, "Well I didn't see that coming. Delightful. Congratulations!" while Sawkins' colleague from the GBBO finale, Laura Adlington, wrote "Love this and love you!" (via Metro). The baker, however, was quick to clear up the rumors by following up with a post on his stories, per the Independent, that says he's not a member of the LGBTQ+ community, but he supports it fully "as an ally." He also went on to say that "Representation within the LGBTQ+ community across society is incredibly important. This is why I felt the need to clarify in this story. Written with love, Peter."
However he identifies, we hope Peter will continue to post more of his recipes like the "Sunny Sunday brandy snap baskets" he graced Instagram with.