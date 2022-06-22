Dave & Buster's Wants You To Party All Night In The Great Indoors

Dave & Buster's has always taken the arcade concept to new heights. The chain first came together in the 1980s, when, according to its website, one man with a restaurant plan and another with an arcade idea decided to merge their visions to create one massive restaurant-meets-arcade. Since then, the company has continued to establish itself as a day-and-nightlife option for those looking for games, food, and drinks.

Recently, Dave & Buster's has been on a roll in terms of changing things up and improving customer loyalty. The chain recently unveiled a new spicy taco burger, per Guilty Eats, which is a limited-time menu item that comes with two mini tacos on top of the bun. Back in 2021, D&B remodeled its rewards program to offer more perks to consumers, and it also revamped its food menu to serve 28 all-new items. Plus, after the pandemic nearly pushed the entertainment company into bankruptcy, D&B had a record-breaking first quarter of 2022, with sales increasing by more than 24%, per FSR Magazine.

Now, D&B is aiming to grab customers' attention with another new concept: a one-night only bed and breakfast that's available to just one winner.