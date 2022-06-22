The Dining Experience Harry Potter Lovers Won't Want To Miss

The Harry Potter cafe in Akasaka features items like sandwiches, fruity drinks, and sweet treats, some of which are visually distinguished based on which Hogwarts House you get sorted into upon arrival, DesignTAXI reports. A "dormitory stew" topped with a pastry crust branded with the Hogwarts crest, for example, is served on one of four differently colored plates representing each of the school's houses, per the cafe's menu.

The Harry Potter food experience certainly seems to be aiming to provide diners with Insta-worthy photo-ops. Visually stimulating desserts are plated to look like Hedwig sitting on a branch or Aragog the spider crawling to his hideout, while the salmon tartare is topped with a "Golden Snitch" egg yolk and the Dragon's Breath Roast Beef arrives to your table with visible "breath." Aspiring potions students can choose from a number of cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks, each of which is named after a spell from the franchise. The reservation-only pop-up is only around for a limited time, with an end date of July 31, according to the website. Can't make it to Tokyo? You may have better luck tracking down the best things to eat at Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter.