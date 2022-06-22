The Sweet Reason Prince George Held A Bake Sale

The fact that England was in national lockdown during the first several months of the COVID-19 pandemic, per House of Commons Library, didn't stop an industrious Prince George from using his time to do so some good — while also getting in some baking time in the kitchen.

According to Charlie Mayhew, who is The Tusk Trust's current CEO as well as a friend of Prince William (per the Telegraph), "Prince George very sweetly did a little cake sale to raise money for Tusk during lockdown and wrote a very sweet card about it, clearly demonstrating his concern for Africa's wildlife," per the Daily Mail. Tusk did not reveal what the prince baked for the sale, or how much money was raised via Prince George's efforts, and perhaps this is because the point isn't about how much money one child can raise so much as it's about how much one caring and very influential child can help to bring attention to this cause.

In fact, Prince George would appear to care deeply, expressing confusion and annoyance at litter, according to his father. In addition, Prince George is said to have expressed his concern for animals in danger of extinction, asking the broadcaster and biologist Sir David Attenborough during a 2020 visit Attenborough paid to Kensington Palace, "which animal he thinks would become extinct next." Attenborough assured the boy, "We can protect them," and the rest is sweet history.