Why 'Pornstar Martinis' Can Be A Real Knockout For Some Drinkers

"Pornstar Martini" — What a fantastic name for a cocktail! Let's put that drink in the category of things I will never order sober at a bar, which includes cocktails like "sex on my face," "liquid Viagra," "the leg spreader," and "anus burner," amongst many more dirty named cocktails that could make a bartender blush. So who is behind the pornstar martini (and does everything seem like a euphemism now)? Douglas Ankrah created the cocktail for "The Townhouse Bar" in Knightsbridge, London in 2002.

A concoction of vanilla, passion fruit, and vodka with a prosecco chaser, "the pornstar," was created after Ankrah enjoyed something similar in Capetown, South Africa. The inspiration for the name is simply that Ankrah thought this is what a pornstar might order at a bar, although a competing theory suggests the cocktail was named after the fragrance of a pornstar's perfume. In 2017, Ankrah created a bottled version of the cocktail called "P*Star," which was named the UK's favorite cocktail the following year.

Like most things, the "pornstar" has evolved and can be made with tequila and rum instead of vodka, but vanilla sugar, passion fruit liqueur, and purée are essential. Aside from serving the cocktail in a martini glass, it is unclear why it's called a martini since vermouth is nowhere to be found (poetic license, I guess). The real question, however, is who to blame when something ugly happens; is it the cocktail or our judgment?