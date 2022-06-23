Burger King Just Dropped Five New Burgers

McDonald's might be the incumbent champion of fast food fries, but when it comes to saucy slabs of beef (or beef-like Impossible patties) nestled between two sesame buns, Burger King's famous Whopper takes the gold. One could argue that the menu item is the cushion on which the chain's experimental flops (we're looking at you, Satisfries) can land, and that it's likely the primordial burger that inspired similar creations from its competitors.

With a quarter-pound of "savory flame-grilled beef" topped with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a sesame seed bun (via Burger King), the Whopper doesn't throw any punches. Its simplicity makes it reliably good on its own, but it also makes it an ideal canvas for innovation. For those looking to shake up their next BK order, the chain has dropped five new options on its burger menu that offer beefed-up variations on the classic Whopper, including two new Impossible Whoppers.