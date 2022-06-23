Burger King Just Dropped Five New Burgers
McDonald's might be the incumbent champion of fast food fries, but when it comes to saucy slabs of beef (or beef-like Impossible patties) nestled between two sesame buns, Burger King's famous Whopper takes the gold. One could argue that the menu item is the cushion on which the chain's experimental flops (we're looking at you, Satisfries) can land, and that it's likely the primordial burger that inspired similar creations from its competitors.
With a quarter-pound of "savory flame-grilled beef" topped with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a sesame seed bun (via Burger King), the Whopper doesn't throw any punches. Its simplicity makes it reliably good on its own, but it also makes it an ideal canvas for innovation. For those looking to shake up their next BK order, the chain has dropped five new options on its burger menu that offer beefed-up variations on the classic Whopper, including two new Impossible Whoppers.
BK's bacon takeover drops June 27
Four of the five new Burger King sandwiches — including one of its Impossible options — heavily feature bacon (per QSR). This is a curious move, as it will take away from the appeal of the Impossible Whopper for many plant-based diners. That said, those who avoid beef but are fine with pork can choose between two new hybrid Impossible creations starting June 27: the Impossible King (a slight twist on the existing Impossible Whopper that drapes a layer of American cheese over the usual fixings) and the Impossible Southwest Bacon Whopper (which comes loaded with avocado spread, bacon, tortilla strips, American cheese, lettuce, sliced white onions, tomatoes, and spicy sauce).
Carnivores can tuck into the Southwest Bacon Whopper (which is identical to the aforementioned Southwest Whopper, but with real beef), the Double Southwest Bacon Whopper (ditto, but with two beef patties instead of one), and the Southwest Bacon Whopper Jr. (whose single beef patty clocks in a little below the standard quarter-pound). If plant-based diners demand it, perhaps Natalie Portman's vegan bacon company could collab with Burger King in the future.