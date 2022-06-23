Dunkin's New Cold Brew Flavor Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

We're only on day three of summer here in the U.S. and some people are already eager to see the warmest season of the year come to an end. "Now that my beach trip is over, I'm totally ready for fall. This heat is too much rn," one Twitter user wrote on the social media platform this morning. Another user seemed to concur and tweeted, "Once summer hits, I'm ready for fall. Too sweaty, too hot. Blah."

According to The Washington Post, many Americans are expecting record-high temperatures so we totally understand the desire to make the leap into fall. However, until the technology is developed to make time travel possible, it looks like we're just going to have to make the best of the hottest days of the year by heading to the movie theater, beach, or pool. Additionally, a trip to your local Dunkin' may also help provide some relief from the heat this year. Per Chew Boom, the Massachusetts-based java shop kicked off the official start of summer with the release of a brand new cold brew flavor — and that's just the start of the good news. As if coffee lovers needed another reason to flock to their local Dunkin' for a refreshing cold brew this summer, the chain is offering the newest addition to its beverage lineup at a discount, as well.