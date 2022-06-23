Why Whole Foods Thinks Its Condiments Are Ready For A Flavor Upgrade

Does anyone else judge people by how many condiments they have in their fridge? If they only have one type of hot sauce, that's an immediate red flag for sure. There is such a wide variety of condiments out there, which makes it especially easy to fill up the door of your fridge with options. When you open someone's fridge, ketchup, ranch, mayo, mustard, and some type of hot sauce are usually the bare necessities. According to Statista, these have been the four top categories of condiments in the U.S. since 2019, with mayo leading the pack every year.

Although these sauces are the most popular in the country, your condiment of choice may depend on the state you live in. Influenster put together a map of the most popular condiments in each state, and there is a wide range of answers, from Nutella to sriracha. Even with endless options, sometimes there's nothing better than a french fry dipped in classic ketchup. However, according to Whole Foods Market's Trend Council, people expect a bit more pizzazz out of their sauces nowadays, per Food Business News.