Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.

Hostess, however, entered the crypto game in the way it knew best: by launching a new bakery product that is certainly with the times. Though the brand behind Twinkies, Ding Dongs, and other snack cakes has previously leaned on its nostalgia factor for success, it is now looking to the future with its recent ventures, Food Dive reports. These include increased spending on production, exploration of resealable snacks — Hostess dropped chocolate-mint mini cakes this spring — and now a brand-new product that's already causing some customers to raise their eyebrows.