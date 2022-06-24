The Huge Gift David Spade Gave A Viral Burger King Employee

Picture it. A small bag containing a single movie ticket, a bag of Reese's, two Lifesaver rolls, a cup, a lanyard, and a few other token trinkets. This sounds like an appropriate gift bag for someone attending a trade show or a time-share sales weekend, right? It turns out that this is what HMS Host, a company that places restaurants in travel spaces like airports, feels is the perfect reward for an employee that has worked 27 years in a row without a single day off (via TMZ). Yes, you read that right. 54-year-old Kevin Ford has been a faithful employee at the Burger King location at the Las Vegas airport for almost three decades without ever calling in sick, even during the pandemic. Surely, this is an accomplishment worthy of more than a handful of inexpensive items.

The viral video of Ford opening his gift bag shows a thankful employee who appears genuinely grateful for the recognition. As he told TMZ, "I'm grateful for anything I get." The kicker, however, is that prior to the Covid pandemic, the company gave out checks for achievements like 20 years of service. Ford said that he initially thought the envelope that held the solitary movie ticket contained a monetary reward. Unfortunately, it did not.

Disgusted by what he perceived as this employer's lack of gratitude, Hollywood star David Spade decided to take action by providing his own reward for Ford's remarkable dedication.