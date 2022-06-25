The Returning Costco Dessert That Has Instagram Blowing Up

if there is one absolute truth about Costco, it is this: When its customers love a product and stores stop carrying it, its loyal patrons take to social media to share their thoughts of sadness when it leaves and their feelings of jubilation if it returns. For example, when Costco's sheet cake unexpectedly vanished from shelves, fans took up a petition for its return, per NBC Bay Area. This cake made a quick comeback, at least by way of special order, to thunderous applause from Twitter.

When Costco's beloved hot dogs were listed 'out of stock,' albeit temporarily, the retailer's loyalists ran to Reddit to share their dismay. And of course, when Costco's chocolate-covered strawberries found their way back onto shelves for a couple of weeks around Valentine's day, social media users were eager to give fellow members a joyous heads-up. Costco is kind of special for those devoted voices. Well, as luck would have it, a favored dessert is making its way back into the bakery, and the folks on Instagram could not be more excited. Given the timing, it wouldn't be surprising if this summer favorite graced many a backyard picnic or cookout table as July celebrations get underway.