The Returning Aldi Dessert That Has Shoppers Cheering
The expression "as American as apple pie” is often used by people when they're describing things that are quintessentially American, like baseball, pick-up trucks, and potato chips. Apple pie itself is all-American to the core, and many of us may associate baking and eating the dessert on patriotic holidays like the Fourth of July.
The only problem with this tradition is that July 4 tends to be hot as blazes in many parts of the country, making the holiday better suited to ice cream and other frozen treats to cool down with — or cooler, more refreshing pies constructed in a pre-baked graham cracker crust that doesn't require turning on the oven.
A trio of fan-favorite Aldi Finds desserts offers the best of both worlds: the indulgence of American pies in bite-size form, with a hint of chocolate and no baking necessary. As with most Aldi Finds, the treat won't be around forever, so some fans suspect that the boxes could be all sold out before the upcoming holiday.
Fans believe these pie bites will sell out fast
Aldi Finds are special items introduced weekly at Aldi stores and are available until supplies run out, which sometimes seems to be in the blink of an eye. At least, returning favorite Belmont-brand pie bites are certain to disappear shortly after they drop in the grocery store's freezer section, according to Instagram account CandyHunting, which bills itself as an account dedicated to junk food news. "These are my favorite Aldi product from last year,” they proclaimed in a recent post.
These portion-controlled miniature desserts come 10 to a package for $4.69 and are available in three flavors: coconut cream, key lime, and banana cream. Each variety has a graham cracker crust, is covered with a chocolaty coating, and comes frozen but should be thawed partially before serving, according to the package. The banana pie bites turned heads last year, but each flavor got some love on CandyHunting's post — including key lime, although one commenter questioned the combination of chocolate with the classic citrusy pie. "Saw them...last night and now regret not picking them up. Didn't realize they'd be so limited," said one commenter from Chicago, while others tagged their friends about picking these up on their next Aldi run.