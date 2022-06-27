The Returning Aldi Dessert That Has Shoppers Cheering

The expression "as American as apple pie” is often used by people when they're describing things that are quintessentially American, like baseball, pick-up trucks, and potato chips. Apple pie itself is all-American to the core, and many of us may associate baking and eating the dessert on patriotic holidays like the Fourth of July.

The only problem with this tradition is that July 4 tends to be hot as blazes in many parts of the country, making the holiday better suited to ice cream and other frozen treats to cool down with — or cooler, more refreshing pies constructed in a pre-baked graham cracker crust that doesn't require turning on the oven.

A trio of fan-favorite Aldi Finds desserts offers the best of both worlds: the indulgence of American pies in bite-size form, with a hint of chocolate and no baking necessary. As with most Aldi Finds, the treat won't be around forever, so some fans suspect that the boxes could be all sold out before the upcoming holiday.