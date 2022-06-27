Carvel Just Dropped A New Dessert Mash-Up Flavor

If there's one thing you can't deny about folks in the U.S., it's that we sure love our ice cream, and boy, do we love it a lot. Per International Dairy Foods Association, the average American eats around 20 pounds worth of the cold, sweet and creamy treat per year and 73% of us treat ourselves to a scoop or more once a week. In fact, based on one poll conducted by Mashed, about the only thing that can hold a candle to our love for ice cream in America is our love for cookies and brownies, which take second and third place, respectively, for people's preferred dessert behind our beloved scoops of creamy, frozen deliciousness.

Of course, it should be noted that our love for ice cream and baked goods isn't mutually exclusive. We're willing to bet you'd be hard pressed to find someone who doesn't agree ice cream is always made better by the addition of a brownie or cookie.

Atlanta-based ice cream chain Carvel seems to agree with us there. Per a press release, as part of the 93-year-old company's summer campaign to make everything a "CARVELEBRATION," they just debuted brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough flavors. The former features a chocolate ice cream base, with fudgy brownie batter mixed in, while the latter consists of a vanilla base with Nestle Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough mixed in. And just when you thought things couldn't get any sweeter, the company also announced a limited edition flavor that seems designed for fans of all three desserts.