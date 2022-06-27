Carvel Just Dropped A New Dessert Mash-Up Flavor
If there's one thing you can't deny about folks in the U.S., it's that we sure love our ice cream, and boy, do we love it a lot. Per International Dairy Foods Association, the average American eats around 20 pounds worth of the cold, sweet and creamy treat per year and 73% of us treat ourselves to a scoop or more once a week. In fact, based on one poll conducted by Mashed, about the only thing that can hold a candle to our love for ice cream in America is our love for cookies and brownies, which take second and third place, respectively, for people's preferred dessert behind our beloved scoops of creamy, frozen deliciousness.
Of course, it should be noted that our love for ice cream and baked goods isn't mutually exclusive. We're willing to bet you'd be hard pressed to find someone who doesn't agree ice cream is always made better by the addition of a brownie or cookie.
Atlanta-based ice cream chain Carvel seems to agree with us there. Per a press release, as part of the 93-year-old company's summer campaign to make everything a "CARVELEBRATION," they just debuted brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough flavors. The former features a chocolate ice cream base, with fudgy brownie batter mixed in, while the latter consists of a vanilla base with Nestle Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough mixed in. And just when you thought things couldn't get any sweeter, the company also announced a limited edition flavor that seems designed for fans of all three desserts.
Carvel's Brookie flavor combines two beloved desserts
No need to worry about having to choose between two of your faves next time you get an ice cream craving. Per the press release, Carvel's new limited edition flavor, Brookie, is designed to give fans the "best of both swirls," by combining its signature fudgy brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough for the ultimate union of sweets. The company also says the new dessert-inspired flavor was created to evoke nostalgic childhood memories, such as licking a spoon before popping a tray of these baked goods in the oven.
Throughout the summer, or while supplies last, fans can get a taste of the new Brookie flavor at Carvel shoppe locations nationwide in the form of soft serve or scooped ice cream, the latter of which features actual chunks of brownie bites, chocolate chips, and cookie dough pieces. Fans who want to double up on the sweets can also order each new flavor as a signature Sundae Dasher or Flying Saucer ice cream sandwich.
And that's not all. To mark the arrival of the new flavors and honor National Ice Cream Day (July 17), Carvel is giving fans more reason to "carvelebrate" with a screamin' BOGO deal. For one day only, fans will be able to purchase a small soft serve ice cream of any flavor and get a second one free. So if you're thinking of trying the new Brookie flavor, but remain devoted to your favorite, now's your chance to do so without the risk.