Qdoba's New Virtual Offering Is Pure Gold

The country's third-largest Mexican restaurant chain is reinventing itself yet again with a gilded new menu available exclusively online. Qdoba, which notoriously keeps changing its name, has revealed yet another iteration of itself made with cheese lovers in mind. In a press release, the chain announced the debut of their glitziest business move yet: a new virtual-only brand dubbed Pure Gold by Qdoba. The specialty Pure Gold menu, which will be available exclusively through third-party delivery apps, will revolve around the chain's popular gold-hued 3-Cheese Queso.

The Mexican chain, which has been serving customizable burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and salads since the mid-90s, has grown throughout the years into a fast casual juggernaut with over 740 locations across the U.S. Now, with their latest menu innovation, Qdoba hopes to reach more customers than ever — and maybe even snag some cheese-loving customers away from Chipotle.

"The launch of our Pure Gold virtual brand gives guests a convenient and craveable delivery experience," said Karin Silk, Qdoba's Chief Marketing Officer. "Pure Gold fulfills a promise of simple indulgence by bringing guests new ways to enjoy our signature queso." Although the brand's initial Pure Gold rollout confused some Qdoba customers — including one Redditor who asked, "Is Pure Gold a Mexican ghost kitchen operating out of the kitchen of a Mexican kitchen (Qdoba)?" — the company hopes that the online menu will help propel their notable recent growth even further (via Nation's Restaurant News).