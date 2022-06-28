Costco Shoppers Are Thirsty For This Favorite Ready-To-Drink Cocktail

Mixing up classic cocktails can be a fun hobby. However, with the amount of free time people have these days going down, and the cost of stocking up home bars going up, some may be finding it difficult to keep up with their inner mixologists. Even some of the simpler alcoholic drinks, like margaritas, can be a bit of a hassle to concoct, especially if you've got a large crowd coming over this summer to hang out by the pool. Fortunately, Costco has just the thing that will allow the marg lovers of the world easily kick back and relax by the water with their favorite boozy beverage in hand as opposed to having to constantly head inside to shake them up behind the pine. The big-box retailer has brought back its fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Premium Ready-To-Drink Golden Margaritas, which Costco-obsessed Instagram user @costcobuys recently spotted in stores.

Taking to their account on Monday, June 27, the Instagram user shared a short video clip of the tangy wine cocktail on display at their local Costco warehouse, where they were priced at $8.99 per bottle. "This is 1.5L and is made with real lime juice! Simply pour over ice and enjoy!" they instructed in the caption — though it seems that many of their followers already knew how to go about enjoying this summertime fave.