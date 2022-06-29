The Reported Chick-Fil-A Policy That Has Reddit Furious

When it comes to company culture, some might say Chick-fil-A is a bit of an outlier. Besides the whole being-closed-on-Sunday thing, the fast food company has earned some raised eyebrows over what some might argue are outdated, or simply stringent employee rules. For instance, there are strict, gendered regulations on team member appearance. The company doesn't allow men to have hair longer than their shirt and there is a universal ban against "unnaturally" colored hair, facial jewelry, and beards.

But beyond the dress code, there have been reports of Chick-fil-A restaurants implementing rules that are borderline questionable, if not illegal. Last year, an employee on Reddit revealed that one location threatened to deduct workers' pay if they discussed their wages with coworkers. And it doesn't stop there.

This week, a different former employee sounded off the alarm on yet another Chick-fil-A policy that has sparked a heated discussion on Reddit. Taking to the anti-work subreddit, the ex-employee wrote in a post, "Chick-fil-A. This job was such bull****," over a photo of a bright yellow sign posted for workers by their former manager at an undisclosed Chick-fil-A location. The issue? In the memo, the manager wrote that employees accepting tips was not only "unacceptable," it was considered grounds for termination. The post has immediately caught the attention of Redditors, earning over 1,300 upvotes and 200 comments in less than two days, with many outraged on behalf of the original poster and the chain's employees as a whole.