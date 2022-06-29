Why Reddit Is So Jealous Of A Costco Parking Lot

Costco is nothing if not a place of mystery and wonder. You might enter the wholesale retailer strictly intent on buying a single rotisserie chicken and some carrots, for instance, and leave with a shopping bag full of various bulk sundries you didn't even know you needed. If you're like one recent shopper, you might even find a random child hiding in your cart under a loaf of Wonder Bread. Of course, not all Costco locations across the U.S. and beyond are created equal. One in Utah is the biggest, one in Hawaii is the busiest, and one location played host to the release of "Real Housewife of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice's raspberry-flavored sparkling wine.

The award for Most Scenic Costco Parking Lot, however, just might go to an outpost in the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico. We don't know about the treasures that lie beyond the automatic doors, but thanks to a photo shared on Reddit, we do know that the parking lot is the site of a magical-looking geological occurrence.