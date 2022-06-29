The TikToker Who Found A 'Random' Surprise In Their Costco Cart

Per a TikTok video that has received over 269,100 likes and a lot of attention, one Costco shopper took her cart for a stroll around the store in search of whatever was on her shopping list and realized that there was a "random kid" in her cart. She noted in the caption, "He was laying down and was blocked by the bread." That loaf of Wonder Bread can be seen setting where a child would sit and did look quite fluffy.

Naturally, the video set off a discussion with one of her followers asking, "Im about to burst into tears at 9am how does this happen?" Naturally, someone else asked, "Did you grab someone else's cart?" And that was, of course, the Costco shopper's first thought as well. Still, another suggested, "Maybe a mom went to put her child in [her] cart but put it ur cart instead?" We don't know what happened, and we're not going to guess. But it's worth noting that it isn't completely unheard of for an adult to unwittingly grab a cart with someone else's child in it (via Fox 23 Maine).