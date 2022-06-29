How To Grill Chicken The Right Way, According To An Expert

Grilled chicken doesn't seem too complicated a meal. On paper, it sure doesn't sound like rocket science, right? Just toss a piece of chicken on a grill, make sure it doesn't burn, and then drench it in as much barbecue sauce as you can handle. But when it comes down to putting that bird down on the grill, there are some things you need to know. For example, should you cook a chicken breast longer than a chicken thigh? How often should you add sauce, or should you wait until the chicken is off the grill to keep the sauce from burning?

While there are questions when it comes to preparing poultry on the grill, there are a few experts willing to lend some advice. Food Network suggests using skin-on, "bone-in" chickens rather than skinless and boneless breasts, as these are much more flavorful and juicy. Chef Works advises you to salt and brine your chicken to help ensure moisture isn't lost, preventing you from eating dry, stringy chicken. Although these are all sound pieces of advice, how exactly can you get the most flavorful, perfectly grilled chicken the right way, every time?

A Perdue executive chef claims to have the answer to this very question.