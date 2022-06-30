Nearly 25% Think This Little Debbie Snack Is The Best

According to a 2020 report from Food Dive, Little Debbie brings in around "about $1.4 billion" in sales per year — and those numbers aren't counting the tasty Little Debbie snacks that are acquired by less than legal means. Two people were willing to steal one of the Little Debbie vehicles made to distribute the snacks to get a taste of the plastic wrapped pieces of joy, per a 2017 Associated Press report.

That being said, whether or not Little Debbie's sweets are generally well-adored does not seem to be the question. With 75 different options to choose from (per Little Debbie), which snack is superior in the whole baked good bunch is the topic that Little Debbie fans can't stop debating. A quick search on Twitter for "what is the best Little Debbie snack" will turn up threads upon threads of arguments and Twitter polls trying to settle once and for all what is the best-tasting Little Debbie delicacy.

With those arguments in mind, Mashed conducted a poll to help bring clarity to the dispute.