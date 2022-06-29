The Worst Little Debbie Snack, According To 29% Of People

Since 1960, snack cake purveyor Little Debbie has been delighting consumers around the world with its selection of packaged treats at reasonable prices. The brand kicked off a long and successful dominance of the grocery store aisle with the Oatmeal Creme Pie. But by 1964, Little Debbie had introduced 14 products, including today's uber-popular Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars and Swiss Cake Roll.

Then, of course, the company puts out a line of holiday-themed treats every year. Of those, the Christmas Tree Cakes (both in chocolate and yellow cake form) and the Christmas Tree Brownies are particular staples of the season, per Thrillist.

The company's reach expanded even further in 2022 with the launch of Little Debbie ice cream flavors inspired by its iconic products. Select Walmart locations carry Hudsonville Ice Cream's pints, which feature "flavor elements" of Little Debbie's snack cakes, including Cosmic Brownies, Zebra Cakes, Swiss Rolls, Nutty Bars and more. This all came about after the two companies released Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream to great fanfare the year prior. That said, not everything can be a home run, and Little Debbie's line of snack cakes certainly proves that with some less-than-beloved options.