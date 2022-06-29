The Worst Little Debbie Snack, According To 29% Of People
Since 1960, snack cake purveyor Little Debbie has been delighting consumers around the world with its selection of packaged treats at reasonable prices. The brand kicked off a long and successful dominance of the grocery store aisle with the Oatmeal Creme Pie. But by 1964, Little Debbie had introduced 14 products, including today's uber-popular Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars and Swiss Cake Roll.
Then, of course, the company puts out a line of holiday-themed treats every year. Of those, the Christmas Tree Cakes (both in chocolate and yellow cake form) and the Christmas Tree Brownies are particular staples of the season, per Thrillist.
The company's reach expanded even further in 2022 with the launch of Little Debbie ice cream flavors inspired by its iconic products. Select Walmart locations carry Hudsonville Ice Cream's pints, which feature "flavor elements" of Little Debbie's snack cakes, including Cosmic Brownies, Zebra Cakes, Swiss Rolls, Nutty Bars and more. This all came about after the two companies released Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream to great fanfare the year prior. That said, not everything can be a home run, and Little Debbie's line of snack cakes certainly proves that with some less-than-beloved options.
The least-loved Little Debbie snack cakes
For every Swiss Roll or oatmeal creme pie, there's a less-popular snack cake to keep the universe balanced. A Mashed poll of 549 U.S.-based respondents found that two particular snack cakes topped the public opinion of the "worst Little Debbie snack," although several others earned honorable mentions.
The least-favorite Little Debbie product, according to 29.51% of people polled, are "Banana Twins," which the brand describes as a "perfectly a-peeling treat." The controversial snack features "moist banana-flavored cake layers" with Little Debbie's "signature creme" layered between them. The product comes "twin wrapped," making it easy to share one with a buddy, should they disagree with the survey.
The dubious winner of the runner-up spot are Little Debbie's Raisin Creme Pies, which earned 26.41% of the vote. This confection, which was one of the brand's originals, once again features the "classic cream," but this time it's found between two "soft, vanilla-flavored sandwich cookies." All that sweetness is topped with a sprinkling of raisins. Little Debbie's website insists that anyone who takes a bite "won't be able to resist the urge to eat one more," but it appears the survey respondents beg to differ.
Rounding out the rest of the survey were Pecan Spinwheels (15.66%), Cosmic Brownies (10.02%), Fancy Cakes (9.29%), and Red Velvet Cake (9.11%).