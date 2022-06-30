You Aren't Tipping Enough At Cracker Barrel, According To TikTok

Whether you like leaving tips or think tipping should be abolished, it's currently an integral part of the service industry. Many professionals, from servers and bartenders to hairdressers and taxi drivers, rely on tips for their income. This is thanks to the fact that in some states, tipped minimum wage remains at $2.13 per hour (via U.S. Department of Labor).

So, how much should you be tipping? When it comes to eating out, Real Simple suggests tipping 15% for "average" service and 20% for "very good service." NerdWallet agrees with this amount, adding that a 20% tip would be "generous," but also convenient as the math to compute it can be done quickly and easily. Consumer Reports also says 15% to 20% is a good tip to aim for, clarifying that the tip should be computed based on the pre-tax amount.

Despite these commonly known guidelines, are most people actually tipping enough? One TikToker, a server at a Cracker Barrel, took to the platform to share how much she made during a shift — and commenters made their opinions about her tips known.